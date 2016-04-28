版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Level 3 communications issued statement on steps taken at FCC meeting to unlock market for business data services

April 28 Level 3 Communications Inc

* Issued statement on steps taken at today's fcc meeting to unlock market for business data services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

