BRIEF-MBT Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.13

April 28 Mbt Financial Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly net interest income $9.3 million versus $9.3 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1WVxoWT] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

