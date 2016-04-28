版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Polaris declares quarterly dividend

April 28 Polaris Industries Inc

* Declaration of a regular quarterly $0.55 per share cash dividend payable on june 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

