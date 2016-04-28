版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 07:45 BJT

BRIEF- Infosys deepens relationship with Microsoft

April 28 Infosys Ltd

*

* Has committed to scale its team of dedicated azure consultants to 5,000

* Infosys deepens relationship with microsoft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

