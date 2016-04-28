版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 07:26 BJT

BRIEF-Rovi said nearing a deal to acquire Tivo Inc -Bloomberg, citing sources

April 28 Rovi To Likely Pay Premium Of About 10 Pct For Tivo, ,Implying Value Of About $1 Bln

* Bloomberg, citing sources

* Bloomberg, citing sources Source text (bloom.bg/1YVXAiw) Further company coverage: [ROVI.O ]

