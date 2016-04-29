BRIEF-Delta leverages RFID, introduces innovative baggage tracking process

April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta leverages RFID, introduces innovative baggage
tracking process
* "RFID will replace barcode hand scanning - the industry
standard since the early 90s"
* Says investment of $50 million in RFID at 344 stations
around the world
* With RFID, customers to see their bags on and off aircraft
during their journey via push notifications to fly delta mobile
app beginning in Q4
* Initial deployments of RFID integrated throughout baggage
process show that bags tracked at 99.9% success rate, ensuring
proper routing,loading
