2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International to manage e-commerce centre for Unilever premium brand

April 29 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* To manage e-commerce centre for Unilever premium brand

* Has been chosen by Unilever for storage and order fulfilment of its recently introduced tea-brewing machine launched under premium brand of T.O by Lipton Source text: bit.ly/1NEKNAr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

