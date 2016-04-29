版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 13:23 BJT

BRIEF-Gottex Fund Management FY 2015 prelim revenue at $32.4 mln

April 29 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* 2015 annual report will only be published in May 2016

* Preliminary revenues for FY 2015: $32.4 million

* Assets under management as of Dec 31, 2015 of $7.4 billion Source text - bit.ly/1TzEIEz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

