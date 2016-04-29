BRIEF-Gottex Fund Management FY 2015 prelim revenue at $32.4 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 29 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* 2015 annual report will only be published in May 2016
* Preliminary revenues for FY 2015: $32.4 million
* Assets under management as of Dec 31, 2015 of $7.4 billion Source text - bit.ly/1TzEIEz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: