BRIEF-EFG says Q1 net new asset generation was 'disappointing'

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 29 EFG International Ag
* Says recently informed of premium increases relating to 12 of 48 of its holding of policies issued by Transamerica
* Says premium increases are significant and unjustified, intends to challenge the implementation of these increases in U.S. courts
* Says if receive further notices of premiums, the current carrying value of EFG International's holdings of life insurance policies may be subject to possible significant impairment
* Says new asset generation was disappointing in the first quarter of 2016, adversely impacted by difficult macro-conditions in Latin America and run-off of an investment product in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: