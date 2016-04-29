BRIEF-Wiener Privatbank FY 2015 result up at EUR 3.48 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 29 Wiener Privatbank SE :
* FY result up at 3.48 million euros ($3.96 million)
* FY operating result up at 0.93 million euros (2014: 0.56 million euros)
* To propose dividend 0.50 euros per share
* Outlook: significant strengthening of market position through acquisition of essential activities of banking operations of Valartis Bank (Austria) AG
* FY earnings before taxes increased by around 48 pct to 4.16 million euros (2014: 2.82 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: