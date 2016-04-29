版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 13:34 BJT

BRIEF-Accu holding ag fined by SIX Swiss Exchange

April 29 Accu Holding Ag

* Fined by six swiss exchange which imposed a chf 100,000 penalty for failing to comply with the rules on the listing of equity securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

