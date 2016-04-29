版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Six Swiss Exchange imposes fine of CHF 100,000 on Accu Holding

April 29 Accu Holding AG :

* For failing to comply with the rules on the listing of equity securities, disclosing management transactions and regular reporting obligations Source text: bit.ly/24oc5PC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐