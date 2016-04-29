BRIEF-Rig firm Seadrill reaches agreement with banks to extend loan maturities

April 29 (Reuters) -
* Seadrill Ltd says it has reached agreement with its
banking group to extend its three nearest maturing borrowing
facilities of $2.85 bln and amend certain covenants across its
secured credit facilities, as first phase of a broader plan to
refinance and recapitalize business.
* The covenant amendments extend to 30 June 2017 and
includes a reset of the leverage covenant, a revised definition
of the Equity Ratio to exclude the impact of any change to the
market value of Seadrill's rigs and a suspension of the
provision that allows lenders to receive a prepayment under
their secured credit facilities if rig values decline below a
minimum value
* Seadrill ltd says deal is first phase of a broader plan to
refinance and recapitalize business.
* Seadrill ltd says company aims to conclude negotiations
with its stakeholders by year end.
* Seadrill CEO says "we are pleased with the support shown
by our banking group and continue to make good progress on
negotiating a broader package of measures intended to
significantly improve liquidity and bridge us to a recovery in
the sector.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)