BRIEF-SABMiller says AB InBev to sell some of SAB's asset for EU nod

April 29 Sabmiller Plc :
* AB InBev updates package of commitments with offer to
divest SABMiller's central and eastern european operations
* Informed by AB InBev that it has submitted an updated
package of commitments to EC in which it has offered to divest
entirety of SABMiller's businesses in central and eastern europe
* Any sale will complete after completion of AB InBev's
proposed acquisition of SABMiller
* EC is expected to publish outcome of its phase 1
investigation by 24 May
* In line with its ambition to complete acquisition of
SABMiller during H2 of 2016, AB InBev has offered these
commitments in phase 1 of EC's enquiry
* Following businesses will be offered for sale: Dreher
Breweries (Hungary); Kompania Piwowarska (Poland); Plzensk
Prazdroj and Pivovary Topvar (Czech Republic and Slovakia); and
Ursus Breweries (Romania)
