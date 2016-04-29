版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines orders additional Airbus A321 jets

April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta orders additional airbus A321 jets

* Reached an agreement with Airbus to acquire 37 additional A321s as part of its efforts to renew its narrowbody fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

