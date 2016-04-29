BRIEF-PSEG Power LLC reports Q1 earnings per share $0.93

April 29 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* Maintains 2016 guidance of $2.80 - $3.00 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.93
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.91
* Says forecast of pse&g's operating earnings for 2016
remains unchanged at $875 - $925 million
* Pseg power reducing its forecast of output for 2016 to 52
- 54 twh from its prior forecast of 54 - 56 twh
* 2016 revised range for pseg power incorporates impact on
output of abnormally warm weather in q1
* Pseg power's operating earnings for 2016 are forecast at
$490 - $540 million
* "experienced extremes in weather conditions in q1 of 2016
compared to q1 of 2015 which hurt demand and margins"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $2.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
