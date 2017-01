April 29 General Growth Properties Inc

* On april 25, certain subsidiaries amended company's $1.4 billion corporate loan - sec filing

* Company was able to decrease recourse from 100% to 50% and extend term for three years

* Loan now matures april 25, 2019, with two one-year extension options. Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XXT7LS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)