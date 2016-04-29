版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Fiat announces pricing for all-new 2017 124 spider

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Fiat Announces Pricing For All-New 2017 124 spider

* Fca us llc says 2017 fiat 124 spider starting price of $24,995 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐