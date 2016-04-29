BRIEF-Tuesday Morning Q3 loss per share $0.12

April 29 Tuesday Morning Corp

* Net sales were $211.4 million for q3, an increase of $21.7 million from prior year period

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Tuesday morning corp qtrly comparable store sales increased 13.4%.

* Currently expects a capital spend of approximately $45 million in fiscal 2016

* Company recorded approximately $4.0 million of incremental expenses during q3 of fiscal 2016 to support its strategic initiatives

* Company continues to expect phoenix distribution center to be fully operational in first half of fiscal 2017

