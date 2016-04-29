版本:
BRIEF-Rovi corp - May have to pay TiVo a termination fee if deal fails

April 29 Rovi Corp

* May be required to pay TiVo termination fee of $36.6 million or $9.2 million (under special circumstances) if the merger is not consummated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

