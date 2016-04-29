版本:
中国
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Novartis says Afinitor gets nod in EU for some GI, lung neuroendocrine tumors

April 29 Novartis Ag

* Novartis says afinitor recommended by chmp for european union approval to treat select gi and lung neuroendocrine tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

