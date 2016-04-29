版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 00:11 BJT

BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics says on track to report top-line human proof-of-concept data for VY-AADC01 in Q4 of 2016

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Voyager remains on track to report top-line human proof-of-concept data for VY-AADC01 in Q4 of 2016

* Company is targeting an IND filing for VY-SOD101 in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐