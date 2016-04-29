版本:
中国
BRIEF-CST Brands says CEO's 2015 total compensation $5.4 mln

April 29 Cst Brands Inc

* Says ceo kimberly s. Lubel fy 2015 total compensation $5.4 million versus $5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1SUEyuz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

