2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Ocera Therapeutics says on target to complete enrollment

April 29 Ocera Therapeutics Inc

* On target to complete enrollment in stop-he in q4; approximately 165 patients enrolled to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

