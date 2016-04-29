BRIEF-Sprint says signs deal with Mobile Leasing Solutions for sale and lease-back of leased devices

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Sprint Corp :
* Signed second deal with Mobile Leasing Solutions, LLC for sale and lease-back of certain leased devices
* Transaction is expected to provide company with approximately $1.1 billion in cash proceeds
* In a separate deal, co signed an 18-month bridge financing facility arranged by Mizuho Bank, Ltd, providing $2 billion of additional liquidity
* Says bridge facility contains a feature that permits company to add up to $500 million in additional commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.