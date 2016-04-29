版本:
BRIEF-Dow Corning posts Q1 sales of $1.32 bln, down 3 pct

April 29 Dow Corning Corp :

* Q1 2016 sales of $1.32 billion, a three percent decrease

* Adjusted net income in Q1 of 2016 was $116 million, a 14 percent increase

* Qtrly net income $112 million versus $185 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

