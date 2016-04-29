BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels expanded plans to reposition certain hotel properties as independent hotels

April 29 Sotherly Hotels Lp

* Says currently in negotiations to refinance the mortgage loan on the Hilton Savannah Desoto Hotel located in Savannah, GA

* Says hopes to secure approximately $15 million in additional proceeds at a lower fixed rate of interest - SEC Filing

* Says also expanded on its plans to reposition certain hotel properties as independent hotels

* Sotherly Hotels LP says when franchise agreement for Hilton Savannah Desoto Hotel expires in July 2017, intends to convert it to an independent hotel

* Franchise agreement for Crowne Plaza Hollywood Beach Hotel expires in Sept 2017, will consider converting it to an independent hotel