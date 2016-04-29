版本:
BRIEF-GTT Communications CEO's 2015 total compensation of $6 mln vs $4.3 mln in 2014

April 29 Gtt Communications Inc :

* CEO Richard D. Calder, Jr 2015 total compensation of $6 million versus $4.3 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1r27MLt) Further company coverage:

