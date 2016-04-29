版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-CVR Energy Inc says CEO'S 2015 total compensation was $8.2 mln

April 29 Cvr Energy Inc

* CEO John J. Lipinski's 2015 total compensation was $8.2 million versus $3.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐