BRIEF-FITCH: Bombardier's key Delta order reduces C Series program risk

April 29 Fitch Ratings Agency:

* Fitch on Bombardier: Bombardier's key Delta order reduces C Series program risk

* Fitch on Bombardier: Bombardier still faces challenges associated with C Series program, including execution on production ramp-up, potential for order cancellations

* Fitch on Bombardier: Believes status of republic order is uncertain

* Fitch on Bombardier: Expects free cash flow (FCF) could continue to be significantly negative through at least 2018