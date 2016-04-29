版本:
BRIEF-FITCH: Bombardier's key Delta order reduces C Series program risk

April 29 Fitch Ratings Agency:

* Fitch on Bombardier: Bombardier's key Delta order reduces C Series program risk

* Fitch on Bombardier: Bombardier still faces challenges associated with C Series program, including execution on production ramp-up, potential for order cancellations

* Fitch on Bombardier: Believes status of republic order is uncertain

* Fitch on Bombardier: Expects free cash flow (FCF) could continue to be significantly negative through at least 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

