BRIEF-Hi Crush Partners announces pricing of upsized primary offering

April 29 Hi Crush Partners Lp

* Hi Crush Partners LP announces pricing of upsized primary offering of common units

* Size of offering was increased by $3.8 million from previously announced offering size of $40.0 million

* Priced primary public offering of 6 million units for total gross proceeds of approximately $43.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

