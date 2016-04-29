版本:
BRIEF-Tripadvisor CFO's 2015 total compensation was $7.1 mln

April 29 Tripadvisor Inc

* Cfo ernst teunissen's 2015 total compensation was $7.1 million - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1WXbeU3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

