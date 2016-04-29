版本:
BRIEF-Verisign says CEO's 2015 total compensation was $10.2 mln

April 29 Verisign Inc

* Says ceo james bidzos' 2015 total compensation was $10.2 million versus $7.7 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1YWfEZX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

