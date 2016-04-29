BRIEF-American Airlines Group CEO's employment agreement is terminated

April 29 American Airlines Group Inc

* Entered into agreement with ceo w. Douglas parker, to provide that his employment agreement is terminated

* Parker no longer contractually entitled to receive set level of compensation, benefits

* Parker is no longer protected by change in control and severance provisions of the employment agreement

* Says elimination of employment agreement was parker's request

* Following termination of employment agreement, parker shall continue to serve as company's chairman and ceo

* Parker agreed to remain obligated with respect to covenants in employment agreement that require post termination confidentiality Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VXAutE) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)