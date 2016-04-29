BRIEF-Knowlton Capital signs letter of intent for reverse take-over

April 29 Knowlton Capital Inc

* Knowlton capital signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with leni gas cuba limited

* Anticipated that reverse take-over will proceed by way of share exchange and "change of business" of knowlton to an investment co

* To consolidate 46.6 million shares on basis of 0.7825 common shares for every common share issued and outstanding

* Terminated its previously-announced amended and restated arrangement agreement with mogul ventures corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)