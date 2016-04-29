版本:
BRIEF-Catalent says new order lifts suspension of pharmaceutical operations

April 29 Catalent Inc:

* Softgel manufacturing facility received order from L'agence National De Sécurité Du Médicament Et Des Produits De Santé

* Order lifts previously announced suspension of pharmaceutical operations at site, effective immediately Source text (1.usa.gov/23dmR9b) Further company coverage:

