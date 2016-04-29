BRIEF-Amira Nature Foods says filed an amended formal complaint against Prescience Point LLC

April 29 Amira Nature Foods :

* Filed an amended formal complaint in United States District Court in the Southern District of New York against Prescience Point LLC

* Co is seeking damages,injunctive relief for defamation, trade libel, tortious interference with business relations

* Complaint against Prescience Point as a result of their dissemination of misleading and defamatory information about Amira

* Co is seeking damages,injunctive relief for violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act Of 1934,permanent injunction