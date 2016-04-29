版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Draftday Fantasy Sports announces $1 mln break-up fee for Rant deal

April 29 Draftday Fantasy Sports Inc :

* If co does not proceed with deal, co must pay Rant a $1,000,000 break-up fee Source text - 1.usa.gov/249tdw2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

