版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says CHMP recommends EU approval of Gazyvaro in follicular lymphoma

April 29 Roche Holding AG

* Says CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche's Gazyvaro for people with previously treated follicular lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

