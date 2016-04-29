BRIEF-Roche says CHMP recommends EU OK for Avastin combo therapy in type of lung cancer

April 29 Roche Holding AG

* Says CHMP recommends EU approval for Roche's Avastin in combination with Tarceva for patients with a specific type of advanced lung cancer

* Says recommendation covers first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) activating mutations