版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says CHMP recommends EU OK for Avastin combo therapy in type of lung cancer

April 29 Roche Holding AG

* Says CHMP recommends EU approval for Roche's Avastin in combination with Tarceva for patients with a specific type of advanced lung cancer

* Says recommendation covers first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) activating mutations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐