BRIEF-Caverton Offshore Support Group says Q1 group profit before tax 208.7 mln naira

April 29 Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc

* Q1 group profit before tax 208.7 million naira versus 203 million naira a year ago

* Q1 group revenue 4.42 billion naira versus 5.96 billion naira a year ago Source text (bit.ly/1UlKkVi) Further company coverage:

