版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 00:09 BJT

BRIEF-Fedex intended acquisition of TNT Express approved in China

April 29 TNT Express NV

* Ministry of commerce People's republic of china unconditionally approves Fedex intended acquisition of TNT Express

* With the approval of MOFCOM, the offer condition with respect to competition clearances has now been fulfilled Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐