BRIEF-Fedex intended acquisition of TNT Express approved in China

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 TNT Express NV
* Ministry of commerce People's republic of china unconditionally approves Fedex intended acquisition of TNT Express
* With the approval of MOFCOM, the offer condition with respect to competition clearances has now been fulfilled Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.