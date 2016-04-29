版本:
BRIEF-Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain on CNBC - "I think the approvals (for Cuba cruises) will be forthcoming relatively soon"

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain on CNBC - "I think the approvals (for Cuba cruises) will be forthcoming relatively soon" (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

