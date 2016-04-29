版本:
BRIEF-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga 2015 total compensation $15.5 mln

April 29 Mastercard Inc

* CEO Ajay Banga 2015 total compensation $15.5 million in 2015 versus $13.4 million in 2014

* Says CFO Martina Hund-Mejean FY 2015 total compensation $5.1 million versus $4.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1YWoHdh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

