公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics files for potential mixed shelf

April 29 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text [1.usa.gov/1roaqvt] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

