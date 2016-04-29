版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Brenham Oil & Gas to merge with Angola International Capital

April 29 Brenham Oil & Gas Corp :

* Brenham Oil & Gas Corp announces merger agreement with Angola International Capital to create "Africa growth corporation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐