版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding says AUM as of March 31 about $4.1 bln

April 29 Alliancebernstein Holding LP -

* As of March 31, 2016, assets under management are approximately $4.1 billion Source text - bit.ly/1VY6XA8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐