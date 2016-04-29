版本:
BRIEF-United Security Bancshares reports qtrly share of $0.05

April 29 United Security Bancshares Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Pre-provision net interest income totaled $6.7 mln in Q1 of 2016, compared to $7.0 mln in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

