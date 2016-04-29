版本:
BRIEF-Verizon Communications deploying thousands of additional employees during strike

April 29 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon Communications Inc says deploying thousands of additional employees and contractors to serve its customers during strike

* Additional personnel to handle duties of co's "striking workforce", filling roles in field and in co's customer service centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

