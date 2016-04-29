版本:
BRIEF-21Vianet Group says its operating entity agreed to issue RMB1.75 bln convertible bonds

April 29 21Vianet Group Inc

* Announces issuance of RMB1.75 billion convertible bonds by its main operating entity

* Beijing Yiyun Network Technology to issue an aggregate of RMB1.75 billion convertible bonds to a group of investors

* To use convertible bonds proceeds to repay its existing bonds, to fund company's working capital

* Each investor will fund its convertible bonds proceeds to Beijing Yiyun in two payments

* Convertible bonds, due in 60 months from date of first payment, will have zero coupon rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

